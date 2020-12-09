LGBTQ winemaker is committed to speaking up and standing out: OUTStanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Burlington, VT -- How does a breakup taste? According to Krista Scruggs, it tastes like a fine glass of cabernet. She's a Vermont winemaker who has a knack for distilling feelings, songs, and films into a vintage blend for you to enjoy with friends or, all by yourself. Inspired by her homesteading grandfather, she's now embarking on her most significant venture yet, her own vineyard. "For me, the most radical, political thing you can do in this world is to grow your own food and not be reliant on anyone else."

To support Krista, visit her website: www.zafawines.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vermontlgbtqlgbtq pridewinewine industrylocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia: Police
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
More TOP STORIES News