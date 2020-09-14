'For Goodness Cakes' has people driving from all over the state for a tasty treats on wheels

CALVERTON, New York -- Since as long as Sydney Squatrito could remember, she has been baking cakes, cookies, and all kinds of sweet treats for her friends and family.
Over the years, she has perfected her skills and had an idea for a business - where she could be her boss and make her unique creations.
She recruited her sister, Sam - who had no baking experience whatsoever - and the two hit it off with For Goodness Cakes Company bakery food truck.
It is hard to miss a mint blue bakery on wheels, but that is exactly the kind of style Sam was looking for. They wanted to create a vintage vibe that would catch people's attention and get them lining up for their homemade creations.
"I've been following them on social media and can't wait to get my hands on those rainbow pops," said Raquel Israel. "I'm ready and waiting, I'm prepared for the wait."
Israel's preparation included a folding lawn chair and some reading material as she waited for the truck to open as the line began to grow.
Their home base where they park the truck is at Rottkamp's Fox Hollow Farmstand, open Thursdays through Sundays. As soon as Sam and Sydney pull up for the beginning of their day a line is already starting to form with hungry customers driving from all over New York to get their Instagrammable treats.
"We specialize in vegan, gluten-free options, dairy-free options, nut-free options," said Sam. "We have stuff that contains none of that and we have stuff that contains all of it. We like to keep a variety for everybody and we like to make fun of unique things every day."
Their menu has an array of sweets and it changes almost every week. One of their most popular items is their homemade rainbow cookies. Another, summer favorite is the s'mores churro tots. The tots are made in-house covered in chocolate sauce, smothered in marshmallow fluff, and toasted with a flame from a blow torch finished off with a sprinkle of graham crackers.
"Our biggest thing when we started the truck was to make sure that not only were our things like different from everybody else, but they would be really fun on someone's Instagram page," said Sam. "We wanted people to be able to share it and like it's a fun thing, you're not just taking a picture of a cookie you know."
In addition to their truck, Sydney specializes in making elaborate layer cakes. Her love of cakes is where the name of their truck came from and she decided to continue making cakes for her customers while running the business. Their Instagram page is covered with an array of cakes she has made for many customers in addition to colorful macaroons and their latest dessert creations added to the menu.
Sam and Sydney are looking forward to their upcoming season experimenting with new flavors and fall favorites coming soon.
