Lie Under a Piano at This Jazz Club

This Chicago jazz club has a one-of-a-kind experience you have to see!

At Le Piano, couples can lie under the club's grand piano as it's being played for just $10.

The experience is offered on the jazz club's menu, and it's called "Happy Ending."

"This is one of the most exquisite, organic listening experiences of that instrument that is possible," said Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano.

Willetts is 30-year career musician in Chicago.

"This is my platform and it's a platform for incredible artists that are here in Chicago to utilize, and that's the greatest thrill that I get," he said.
