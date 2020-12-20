localish

Check out how the Lincoln Park Zoo celebrates the holidays

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- A Chicago holiday tradition lives on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights celebration started Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3.

"We light up all the trees, put up over 100 displays," said Josh Rupp, director of events. "We have about 2,000,000 lights across the grounds. People come from all across the world every single year just to see these lights."

However, the zoo said due to a loss of revenue because of the pandemic the event will not be free this year.

Tickets will cost $5 per person. Capacity will also be limited each day to keep up with CDC social distancing guidelines.

"Everything is outdoors and in the open air. It's just a much different experience this year," Rupp said. "It feels like the zoo is your own environment by yourself."

The ZooLights celebration is sold out, but there are still two nights families can attend for free, December 21 and December 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkholiday lightslincoln park zoolocalishmy go towlsbe localishbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Record-breaking dogs unleashed
Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Philadelphia restaurant: Police
Sources: Wentz not interested in backup role, will want to leave Eagles if Hurts remains starting QB
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Despite struggles, Manayunk restaurants donate hundreds of holiday meals
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
Show More
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
King of Prussia Mall thieves steal $18K in merchandise from shopper's vehicle
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Many last-minute holiday shop despite snow, ice
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain/Snow Showers
More TOP STORIES News