localish

D.I.Y udon noodle kits from Little Tokyo restaurant lets eat delicious noodles for less

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- People have been enjoying udon for centuries and these days it's the most consumed noodle in Japan.

A Japanese restaurant in Los Angele's Little Tokyo, Tsurumaru Udon Honpo is now selling DIY udon noodle kits for as little as $5, bringing a taste of Japan to your own home.

We started in Osaka in 1996 and have 50 locations all over Japan, Masateru Nagayam, manager for Tsurumaru Udon Honpo told Localish. We wanted to share homemade Japanese udon noodles to different cultures which is why we opened our very first US location here in Little Tokyo in 2013, he added.
Different to ramen, udon has a long history. The noodle itself is made from wheat flour.

Udon is traditionally served in warm dash (fish) broth. The secret to how udon is popular is its very simple to eat and you can customize your udon however youd like, Nagayma said.
The udon kits come with everything youd need for a delicious bowl of udon at home. Freshly made noodles, the dashi, seaweed, spring onions and tempura flakes all come packaged for $5. Making the udon at home requires no more than 15 minutes using 2 pots, a bowl and a strainer.

https://tsurumaruudon.com/
Facebook: @TsurumaruUdon
Instagram: @tsurumaru_udon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little tokyokabcjapanfoodcookingcommunitylocalishculture
LOCALISH
Tank Town USA
Shop sustainably at this zero-waste co-op in NJ
LI teen plans to send hand-made American flags to everyone in Congress
Girls Garage supports next generation of fearless women leaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Video shows ATV rider terrorizing motorist; suspect charged
2 teens killed; mayor says Philly losing 'entire generation' to gun violence
Pa. to pay $475K to family of pot suspect killed by bulldozer during pursuit
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
NJ man arrested, released days before pointing gun at officer
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Show More
One year of COVID: Airlines offer cheap deals to entice people to fly
Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign
Biden, Democrats celebrate passing of COVID stimulus bill
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
More TOP STORIES News