Restaurant owner by day, police officer by night - see how Long Island's Bobby Ford does it

By Alex Ciccarone
FREEPORT, New York -- As soon as you walk into Bobby Q's in Freeport, the aroma of fresh spices and quality BBQ fills the restaurant with hungry customers waiting to get their favorite dish.

The main chef, Bobby Ford, opened his restaurant 'Bobby Q's' in 2016, hoping to bring quality BBQ to his community.

Ford is a busy man, not only running his restaurant but at the same time working the overnight shift as a police officer.

After spending 10-years working at the NYPD, where he last worked as a detective in the intelligence division, Ford left to join the Freeport Police Department.

"Cooking has always been a passion," said Ford. "I use to help my mom in the kitchen when I was six-years-old, and it wasn't by choice initially haha. My belief is that soul food is international."

Ford's recipes have been handed down over six generations and across three families with strong roots in the South. According to Ford, whether you're from Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, or the Carolinas, southern BBQ is the sweetest and most sultry taste around.

Related: Sisters Uptown Bookstore nurturing minds, hearts, and souls with African American authors

In 2020, Ford had to deal with the difficulties of being a restaurant owner with the pandemic, in addition to the intense climate of being a Black police officer during the George Floyd protests.

"When you put this uniform on, they're people that you represent," said Ford. "There are people that look up to you. Again, this is why I put roots here and opened this restaurant. It's like, why not invest in your own community?"

Ford managed to keep his business afloat with to-go orders and his loyal customers returning for take-out options.

Related: Painting a picture of inclusion: Meet the artists and creators behind The ArtHub NYC

"When it comes to getting here in the morning, there are some times where yes it's a labor of love," said Ford. "You're tired, but you know there are certain responsibilities you need to take care of before you take that nap ha-ha."

Ford hopes to bring more people in the Long Island community to come out and try his authentic southern BBQ.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfreeportcommunity journalistblack historyfyi bbqbe localish new yorkwabcblack owned businesslocalish businessneighborhood treatsbite sizelocalishbe localishlong islandbbqnypdfoodblack history monthpolice officerrestaurantrestaurantscommunitychickenoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No school buses in 2 districts after COVID outbreak among drivers
Jalen Hurts surprises boy battling cancer, presents family with $30K check
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
What you should know about Gov. Wolf's proposed state income tax hike
AccuWeather: Sun returns today, wintry mix Friday morning
Kenneth Frazier, one of the only Black Fortune 500 CEOs, is retiring
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Show More
New casino opening in South Philadelphia
Woman, 78, recounts brazen carjacking: 'I'm scared to death'
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
Wawa teaming up with Sheetz for good cause you can help with
Philly Philly! Eagles won Super Bowl 3 years ago
More TOP STORIES News