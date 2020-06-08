be localish new york

Sign Gypsies Long Island pop-up yard sign business spreads joy during pandemic

GLEN COVE, Long Island -- Bucking the trend during the coronavirus pandemic, a small business on Long Island is thriving and looking to hire more workers.

Sign Gypsies Long Island creates custom yard greetings. When people see the custom yard greetings created by Sign Gypsies Long Island, it feels like Christmas morning.

It's like a surprise party rolled right onto their front lawns.

"We're still hiring, we're looking for people to help out. So, it's been amazing," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Theresa Re said.

Two moms started the Long Island franchise four years ago in their homes.

Related: Stacey Sager reports that a small business on Long Island is thriving and looking to hire more workers

All of the drive-by parades and other ways families are looking to celebrate special occasions during the pandemic have translated into big business.

They've seen their business triple, they're installing more than 500 signs per month, they've hired 16 new people so far and just opened a warehouse in Nassau County. And they've been using their success to give back.

They have donated signs to hospitals and families of first responders - for free.

"The owner was like, 'you know what, it's on me, I'm gonna do it for her.' My mom didn't expect that at all," nurse Jackie Laude said.

The Sign Gypsies travel to do massive installations quietly, in the dark of night.

"The dogs never bark, I don't know how we do it," Sign Gypsies Long Island's Nicole Dipaola said.

"Yeah, they call us sign ninjas," Re said. "It's a little bit of happiness in a world of despair. Right now, it's just a little bit of joy that we bring to everybody."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glen covelong islandin our backyardbe localish new yorkwabcall goodlocalish show (lsh)communitylocalishbe localishbe kindoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
Colombia vs. Venezuela: Who has the best arepas?
NJ barber invents face shields to keep customers safe
LI pizza joint offers boardgame pizza boxes and luxury car deliveries
Carhop service is making a comeback at this NJ restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police staff inspector surrenders
11 new Pa. COVID-19 cases traced to Jersey shore gatherings
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Warmer on Tuesday
Temple responds after video shows Philly staff inspector hit student
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Show More
Gov. Murphy attends rally, vigil for first time over the weekend
Protest held outside commissioner's home after 'Black Lives Matter' comments
SEPTA now requiring riders to wear masks
ShopRite reopens after being looted for 15 hours
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News