localish

'Love Fridges' address city's food inequalities with donated produce, goods

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Colorful refrigerators are popping along some sidewalks on the city's West Side.

The refrigerators are called "Love Fridges," and they are supplying families with nutritious foods.

"The recent pandemic has highlighted inequalities in our food system in Chicago. So we've been seeking to establish community refrigerators throughout the city especially in areas where access to food is particularly challenging," said Lisa Armstrong, one of the organizers for The Love Fridge Chicago.

It all started when Ramon Radius, a photographer, saw similar refrigerators in New York.

He thought it would be a great idea to bring that idea to his hometown of Chicago.

Radius called everyone he knew to help him make it happen.

Everything from the refrigerators to the food are donated. The Love Fridge works with community organizations and community gardens to stock these fridges.

So far, there are three fridges in Chicago. Two of the fridges are located in the West Side neighborhood of Little Village, one in Bridgeport.

Radius said more fridges will be up in running throughout the South and West Side communities of Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sidenear west sidefoodall goodcommunitylocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
Chefs' curated feasts delivered straight to your doorstep
Two high school students start a virtual music program.
Street vendor surprised with new ice cream cart
She beat cancer at MD Anderson and now she's a nurse there!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sesame Place worker assaulted by couple over mask policy: Police
Boy being treated at CHOP for MIS-C after COVID-19 infection
Petition seeks to give Lower Merion teachers option to work from home
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Body of missing swimmer found in N.J. lake: Police
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
City bombarded with marriage license requests after stay-at-home order lifted
Show More
Central Bucks School District going online-only due to lack of staff
No sports this fall for Philadelphia public school students
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
EF-1 tornado touched down in Delaware on Friday: NWS
Emergency meetings on gun violence to begin Tuesday in Philly
More TOP STORIES News