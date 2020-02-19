Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout

CHICAGO -- Most Girl Scout troop leaders aren't over 6 feet tall and able to bench press over 300 pounds. But most troop leaders aren't Craig Harris.Harris has been a troop leader on the South Side of Chicago for the past 15 years.He's a mentor, educator and empowering role model for over 400 African American girls, including his two daughters."I find that participating in Girl Scouts allows me to help them achieve what it is they want to do in life," Harris said.Harris believes that "society would function a lot better if girls were given the support and were made to feel that they can achieve the same things that their male counterparts could."