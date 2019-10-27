Mariachi Sirenas: Chicago's First All-Female Mariachi

Mariachi Sirenas are Chicago's first all-female mariachi band.

The band's name has a double meaning. "Sirenas" translates to sirens and mermaids. The Sirenas incorporate a mermaid look into the ensemble while sticking to traditional mariachi music.

"My favorite part, personally, is the opportunity to develop and experience sisterhood," said Erendira Izguerra. "These are my sisters, these are my coworkers, business partners and it's just beautiful to see that there is support among each other."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures driver violently crashing into several parked cars
SEPTA train strikes pedestrian in Swathmore
Philadelphia police officer injured in crash
Phillies to officially welcome Joe Girardi Monday
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, nice today
Nationals Park fans boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
Suspects wanted for robbing Five Guys in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Show More
Man dies after being shot in head in Philadelphia: Police
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy awarded Liberty Medal
Man walking dog struck by car, killed
Puppy playing with lighter sets fire to apartment
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
More TOP STORIES News