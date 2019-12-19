vegan

Organic Handmade Vegan Tacos!

Masataco is a Mexican taquería in California, known for their organic handmade tortillas and vegan tacos. Executive Chef David Fuertes specializes in delicious, healthy plant-based dishes without compromising taste. As a local resident Chef David uses those influences to create the dishes he serves at Masataco, it has now become a destination restaurant in Whittier! The dishes are made to order with organic non-gmo ingredients that highlight Chef David's inspiration, his grandmother. Incorporating his childhood favorite dishes with plant based ingredients truly sets Masataco a part from local taquería's. Follow Masataco on social media here: Masataco Facebook and Masataco Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlatin veganfoodvegantacosrestaurantlocalish
VEGAN
A Hip Hop inspired plant-based dessert shop in Long Beach
Family Owned Business Makes Completely Vegan, All-Natural Soap
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion, fire leaves two people trapped
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Show More
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
10-year-old boy dies after being pulled from frozen pool
Global stocks dip after Trump impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News