abc13 plus sugar land

From Beyonce to star athletes, Chef Rey has cooked for them all!

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Chef Rey, the chef to the stars!

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Chef Rey definitely knows his way around the kitchen, and some of the top athletes around would agree.
NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady hired Chef Rey after he graduated from culinary school in his 30's. He was the McGrady family executive chef for five years. Since then, he went on to prepare meals for big names like Beyonce, and players for the Houston Astros.

Cooking has always been his passion. When he was 16, he would prepare Mexican meals for his father's coworkers on a weekly basis and get paid for the dishes he made.
He tried the corporate world for a while, but turned back to cooking in his 30's.

Now he's trying to develop his own cooking show with good friend O'Shea Woodhouse. You can check out their YouTube cooking channel for some great tips and recipes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sugar landfoodabc13 pluscookingcelebrity chefktrklocalishabc13 plus sugar land
ABC13 PLUS SUGAR LAND
This hidden gem takes you to India without leaving Texas
Fourth grader on a mission to change the world with lemonade stand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested, charged in road rage shooting that left Pa. mom of 6 dead
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met: Live trial coverage
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
What should we expect from the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies?
Harper narrates Phillies 2021 Hype Video
Nationals' Opening Day game vs. Mets postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Show More
Peeps are back with a vengeance, just in time for Easter
Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations
Everything you need to know about Phillies Opening Day
Phillies honoring frontline workers before home opener
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
More TOP STORIES News