Bellaire HS students never want to miss a day of class with Dr. Trevor Boffone

BELLAIRE, Texas -- Dr. Trevor Boffone is the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School in the Houston area.

He has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram - all because of his viral dance moves in the classroom.

Dr. Boffone wanted a way to connect with his students and asked them to teach him some dance moves like the ones seen on Dubsmash and TikTok.

And in just six weeks, he racked up 50,000 followers. Now he has millions of views and followers around the country!

"We're in class and he'll be like, 'If you finish your work on time and do it right, then you can go and dance.' And that just motivates us to get our work done," a student said.

Dr. Boffone said he loves what this unique teaching tactic has done to his students and the pride they have when they come to class.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellaireviral videohigh schooldancesocial media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor charged after man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
Live: Police update after Fotis Dulos suicide suicide attempt
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Penn Charter student tests negative for coronavirus
Father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
Show More
7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
Pickup truck collides with school bus; driver trapped
More TOP STORIES News