Meet the Chicken Lady biking to end AIDS: OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

LOS ANGELES -- "His spirit and his soul is keeping me going on this ride, up those long, hard hills. I will flap my wings as long as I can until we do end AIDS." After losing a close friend during the AIDS epidemic, Ken Thomason took on the alter-ego of "Chicken Lady" to spread joy as he biked from San Francisco to L.A. in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. After 25 years and thousands of miles, the Chicken Lady continues to prove that you don't need to be a spring chicken to make a difference!

To learn more about Chicken Lady visit this www.facebook.com/groups/131927920164158/about

To learn more about Aids Lifecycle and how you can help go to www.aidslifecycle.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslgbtqcyclinglgbtq prideaidslocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. governor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Officer shoots man with knife in Philadelphia: Police
Pederson is noncommittal on starting Hurts beyond Sunday
US govt, 48 states bring antitrust action against Facebook
Local expert responds to viewers' questions on vaccine
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Show More
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Cyclist in coma on life support after hit-and-run; suspect wanted
Local SPCA seeking foster families for doggy holiday sleepovers
Mother says son was shot by deputy while holding sandwich
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
More TOP STORIES News