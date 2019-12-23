James Coney Island: Houston's hot dog leader for 96 years

James Coney Island has been synonymous with hot dogs in Houston for nearly a century!

Founded by two Greek brothers Tom and James Papadakis in 1923, the restaurant's claim to fame is their "Coney Dog," which features a southwestern twist on a Greek recipe.

James Coney Island has 17 restaurants across Houston, a menu with 13 different hot dogs and an expanded menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.

And it's not just Houstonians who have enjoyed JCI over the years. John Wayne, LBJ and more have all enjoyed a hot dog at the Houston institution!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials identify Bethel Township standoff suspect
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Police seek 2 men accused of lighting a house on fire
Source: Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered fractured rib
Toddler has adorable reaction to getting banana as Christmas gift
Purple Heart veteran comes out of coma just in time for Christmas
AccuWeather: No trouble this week for holiday travel
Show More
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
13 shot at Chicago memorial; 2 in custody, police say
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win
More TOP STORIES News