James Coney Island: Houston's hot dog leader for 96 years

James Coney Island has been synonymous with hot dogs in Houston for nearly a century!Founded by two Greek brothers Tom and James Papadakis in 1923, the restaurant's claim to fame is their "Coney Dog," which features a southwestern twist on a Greek recipe.James Coney Island has 17 restaurants across Houston, a menu with 13 different hot dogs and an expanded menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.And it's not just Houstonians who have enjoyed JCI over the years. John Wayne, LBJ and more have all enjoyed a hot dog at the Houston institution!