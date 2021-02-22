localish

Meet the Nail Goddesses of Maria's Nail Salon

NEW YORK -- At Maria's Nail Salon, women are united by an unbreakable bond: their long nails. Maria paints, decorates, and treats nails sometimes as long as 8 inches with their own unique style and flare, and everyone who goes there is family.

"A nail goddess consists of being different, not being like everybody else. And I always say, you know, we were meant to shine, Not to blend in. It's boring, being all the same," Maria says, "My salon caters to people who wants to go the extra mile with nails, not your typical French manicure."


Maria's clients keep coming back for her expertise in over-the-top, colorful and completely unique long nail designs. Watch to learn more!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknailsnail salonbeautynail polishlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Where to get the best Poke in Hawaii
LA Rams team up with local artist to inspire people to go green
The 7lbs Burrito Challenge
Celebrity portraits made entirely out of bubble wrap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
AccuWeather: Some Black Ice Tonight, Then Warmer Air Moves In
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Show More
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
Celebrating the birthday of a Philly civil rights hero
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
More TOP STORIES News