localish

The Fabulous Queen of Brooklyn's Vintage Clothing: Meet Gizmo Vintage Honey

EMBED <>More Videos

Meet the queen of vintage clothing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- In Bed-Stuy New York, there's a vintage clothing shop unlike any vintage clothing shop you've seen before! On any given day, you'll find Gizmo Vintage Honey, along with her sidekick dog Poopie Butt, outside of her store doing the walk and talking the talk when it comes to old school cool.

Most people find Gizmo through her Instagram @gizmo_vintage_honey, where she posts exuberant videos of her showing off the vintage clothes she has for sale and her own fashion brand, Lulu. That's where New York Nico, aka Nicolas Heller found her. After he shared one of her videos on his profile she quickly went viral, gaining thousands of followers almost overnight.

During the pandemic, business has been rough all over the city, but thanks to Gizmo's infectious, optimistic, personality and people like New York Nico, she's confident that New York will make a comeback.

Check your local listings to watch the full episode Localish Legends: New York Nico premiering this Saturday 4/2!


WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL:
New York Nico Saves NYC's Small Businesses, One Mom-and-Pop at a Time
EMBED More News Videos

Small businesses have been struggling across the country. But "New York Nico" is on a mission to save at least a few of them in his home city.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklyninstagramlocalishvintage
LOCALISH
Bakery sells only gluten-free sweets and desserts on Long Island
NJ's 'One-hand sewing man' overcomes his disability through fashion
NJ's Open the Joy is spreading happiness to hospitalized kids
Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Teen being hailed a hero after sacrificing his life to save 10-year-old boy
NJ increase in outdoor, indoor gathering limits now in effect
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says: Live coverage
Kelly Drive pothole filled after stranded drivers contact Action News
Off-duty officers, who are brothers, accused of assault in Philadelphia: DA
Report shows US added 916,000 jobs in March
Show More
Top 6: Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
Attention SEPTA Regional Rail riders: Paper tickets are over
AccuWeather: Wind Chills In The 20s Today
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
More TOP STORIES News