Formerly homeless activist surprised by grateful community

TUSTIN, Calif. -- "Everyone needs to hear that they're loved. That they have purpose. That they're beautiful." TyRon Jackson is the founder and president of Operation Warm Wishes, a non-profit that serves the homeless, troubled youth, and families in need.

After growing up homeless in a family that didn't accept his sexuality, TyRon dedicated his life to helping others. For 13 years, Operation Warm Wishes has been hosting everything from food giveaways to birthday parties for kids who can't afford them, but it's TyRon's positivity and selflessness that inspired his community to do something nice for him. Watch to see his emotional response to their surprise!

For more information about Operation Warm Wishes, visit: www.operationwarmwishes.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tustinlgbtqlgbtq pridemodern familylocalish show (lsh)surprisecommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
Vaccinations begin for long term care residents, first responders in NJ
First responders among 1st In Montco to receive COVID vaccine
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Tile maker gets creative to keep business going amid pandemic
Retailers taking precautions for holiday returns
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
More TOP STORIES News