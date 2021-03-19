localish

Chicago's "Vaccine Angel" is a 15-year-old freshman in high school

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO -- A team of 50 volunteers have helped over 1,500 Chicago area seniors get signed up for COVID-19 vaccines. They're called the Chicago Vaccine Angels and their leader, Benjamin Kagan, just turned 15 years old.

Kagan, a high school freshman, has developed a daily routine which includes four set times to schedule vaccine appointments for strangers: before school, during lunch, after school, and at the stroke of midnight (when more appointments are posted).

"A lot of people tell me that its crazy that Im not 15," Kagan said. "You know, one woman said Can I talk to your mom?"

Benjamin's parents, Ali and Irv, said their son has always been interested in figuring out systems and problem solving. But this is the biggest impact they've ever seen him make.

"It's just amazing to us that, at 15 years old, he could have such an impact and help so many people and be good at it," Irv Kagan said.

Benjamin said he and his team will remain dedicated to their work until everyone who is eligible can easily get vaccinated. He knows that may take a while.

"You know its a big responsibility, but someone needs to do it," Kagan said.

Localish produced this story in collaboration with Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkvaccinescoronavirus helpcovid 19 vaccinefeel goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Girls on the Run celebrates 20 years of helping girls be their best selves
Teens help seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Viral TikTok beekeeper scoops up bees with her hands
It's the "American Idol" of ballet auditions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
March Madness means a boost for Atlantic City sports betting
Forest fire in Ocean Co. was intentionally set, prosecutor says
Show More
Philly expands phase 1B qualifications for vaccine
Philly continues effort to vaccinate underserved communities
AccuWeather: Spring arrives on the sunny side
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
More TOP STORIES News