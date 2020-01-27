Miniature golf course transports you to a steampunk fantasyland

Founder Steve Fox has always loved miniature golf, but when he opened Urban Putt, he wanted to create a community space that offered visitors an immersive and unforgettable indoor miniature golf experience. Fox admits that "Walt Disney is kind of our patron saint for a lot of this, much of our inspiration." Every hole has a different theme. Players can also climb aboard a submarine reminiscent or play through a Day of the Dead hole. Urban Putt also has a full bar and restaurant.
