90 years and counting! Moeller's Bakery is Houston's oldest family-owned bakery

HOUSTON, Texas -- For nearly a century, Moeller's Bakery has been helping customers make sweet memories, churning out everything from its signature petit fours to special occasion cakes.

Moeller's Bakery has the special distinction of being Houston's oldest family-owned and operated bakery.

Gus and Lucille Moeller first started the business in 1930, and it's been in the family for three generations.

The beloved bakery still uses a pre-World War II oven to bake its iconic treats every day, using the same original recipes!

This year, both the bakery and Donald Moeller, Gus, and Lucille's son who ran the business for decades, celebrated their 90th birthdays.

"We're kind of a picture in time, to where we don't change," said Eric Moeller, Gus and Lucille's grandson. "The products that people have come to love over the years, they know they can come in here and still get the same petit fours they had as a child. That cake they had as a child will still be the same today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbakerysmall businessfoodbe localish houstondessertsktrkbakingbite sizecakelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 4K new cases, Bucks Co. issues warning
Philly schools delay return of hybrid learning
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Mayfair
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Driver shot, crashes into Lawndale property
Trump election challenges not same as 2000 Florida recount
More TOP STORIES News