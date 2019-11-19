Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.

Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseumstechnologylocalishtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation: Concerns over 'Sponsor A Highway' litter removal program
NTSB meets on cause of fatal Southwest flight
Paramotor pilot creates unusual sight in Fairmout Park
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Philly makes National Geographic's Best Trips list
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Show More
2 women charged for theft from Evesham Township church
Philly woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter
Gas leak shuts down portion of US-1
Legalizing marijuana: NJ lawmakers seek voter approval
Plastic and metal reported in some recalled cottage cheese
More TOP STORIES News