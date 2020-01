Mom and son duo make some of the most iconic street art in Houston

Growing up, Alex Roman, Jr. used to watch his mom paint. Now, he and his mother are a street art team, and their murals are iconic across Houston.Roman, known to many as Donkeeboy , and his mother Sylvia, known as Donkeemom , collaborate on almost every single project.They paint murals for the Houston Astros, Shipley's Donuts, 8th Wonder Brewery, and much more.