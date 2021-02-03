localish

Mt. Laurel cop gets new 'partner' in adorable rescue puppy

MOUNT LAUREL -- "Thor," a roughly three-month-old pit bull, is not your average rescue puppy.

"When we typically find a dog, usually they have tags on them or a chip," said Officer Matthew O'Hanlon. "We can take them to the local animal hospital and have the owner found pretty fast."


Little Thor was different. He was found roaming an industrial area of a business-heavy part of town with no identification.

He did, however, have a nasty mark on his forehead.

"My fiance and I were looking to get a pitbull, and when you see a pit bull puppy with an injury, it's hard to pass up on," said Officer O'Hanlon.


Thor had been sent to Burlington County Animal Shelter for treatment. But Officer O'Hanlon had made up his mind.

Since no one came forward to claim the puppy, he wanted to take him home. His last dog was a pit bull, and O'Hanlon says they are affectionate and loyal companions despite the stigma that surrounds them.

