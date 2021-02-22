NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation

By Patrick Nagle
Asheboro, NC -- The NC Zoo is a wonderful place to see many wild animals and the polar bear is one of its main attractions. With its popularity, the NC Zoo has become an ambassador for the polar bear and has teamed up with the 'polar bear international' to help spread awareness. There have been efforts to help increase the population of polar bears in the wild. Nakita and his friends are not able to contribute to the repopulation of the polar bear habitat, but they are here to help people understand that there are things we can do to make a change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wet snow and rain today
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Northbound I-95 closed near the Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia
After delays, school officials hope to reopen Philly classrooms next month
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Show More
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Raw sewage floods Ventnor streets due to leak in pipe
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News