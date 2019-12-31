star wars

Train as a Jedi in New Star Wars VR Arcade

Immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe by learning the Force and train with a lightsaber. Introducing Lightsaber Dojo, a pop-up arcade part of the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.

Geared with Oculus Quest headsets, players get teleported to virtual reality worlds filled with droids and Star Wars creatures.

The pop-up game experience made possible by ILMxLAB and Nomadic will open in select cities - like in Ontario, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Mountain View.

After completing training challenges, players will get scored and ranked on a national leader board.
For full list of locations and pricing click here.
Star Wars VR

Lightsaber Dojo arcade pop-up runs until early February.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesvirtual realitystar wars360 videolocalish
STAR WARS
Internet dubs recovering rescue cat 'Baby Yoda'
Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Driver escapes after SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
Police identify grandmother found dead in bedroom of Logan home
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks out rest of season with dislocated shoulder
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
AccuWeather: Drying Out, Sunshine Returns
Philadelphia mom warns of danger of tiny magnet toys
Show More
South Jersey Jewish leaders react to New York stabbings
Pair sought for vandalism of apartment complex fitness center
Man sought for massage parlor robbery in Abington Twp.
Philadelphia police identify man killed in Parkside hit-and-run
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
More TOP STORIES News