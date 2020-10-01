New Jersey company is manufacturing over 50,000 N95 masks a day

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Protective Health Gear (PHG), in Paterson, New Jersey, has answered the call to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing N95 masks.
"When the virus hit the world went into a chaotic tailspin that halted a lot of industries. Instantly we needed to find a way to help," said Evan Shulman, COO of Protective Health Gear.
Shulman's company, which specializes in manufacturing point of purchase displays and luxury store fixtures, was transformed into the headquarters of New Jersey's first production facility of N95 respirators.
Joining forces with his brother-in-law, Dr. Brian Wolin, CEO of Protective Health Gear, the two began to strategize and start the process to obtain the approvals from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"We actually had to go through a portion of the CDC, through what's called The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to get approval, and that was no easy process," said Dr. Wolin.
PHG, which prides itself on its "Made in America" respirators, manufactures over 50,000 N95 masks a day.
Using high-quality materials, the respirators also include a foam cushion to protect the nose and reduce discomfort.
"They wanted to make the best masks out there, and the most comfortable. To me being able to sell the best is important and it goes for everything we do here," said Sed Teyser, CSO of Protective Health Gear.
As the world continues to fight the pandemic, the team at PHG is ready to continue its mission to manufacture quality respirators for New Jersey and the country as a whole.
"We are the very first in the state of New Jersey to get an approval from the CDC for our NIOSH approved respirators and we're just humbled and honored to have the ability to give back quickly to our frontline workers," said Shulman.
