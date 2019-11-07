METUCHEN, New Jersey -- NJ Fiberworks, a group of fiber artists in Metuchen, New Jersey founded back in 2013, has been warming the hearts of their community and the less fortunate one garment at a time.
The group, founded by Jennifer Daro, has transformed into an army of knitter and crocheters dedicated to craftivism and social change, using their talents and skills for multiple charitable causes.
"You can make clothes, you can make a heart for a child that has crossed the border, you can make something for the homeless, it's just very gratifying being able to turn this craft and love and give back," said Jennifer Daro.
Through their partnership with Kean University's Be the Change, NJ Fiberworks has provided handmade garments to the local homeless population and has sent out heart bracelets to immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas and Mississippi.
"We want to show these individuals that people love them in this county and that we care about how they are treated," said Daro.
The Fiber Dawgs, as they like to call themselves, meet weekly at their local café in Metuchen and welcome everyone regardless of their knitting and crocheting experience.
"Knitting has meant the world to me to give something warm to the homeless.
To be able to give something like that to someone in need and make them warm, I sometimes weep," said Norma Bowe, member of NJ Fiberworks.
"Fiber friends are the best friends. You take yarn and some needles and you can just make anything!" said Daro.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
NJ Fiber Works: New Jersey fiber artists knit and crochet for charitable causes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More