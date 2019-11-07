NJ Fiber Works: New Jersey fiber artists knit and crochet for charitable causes

METUCHEN, New Jersey -- NJ Fiberworks, a group of fiber artists in Metuchen, New Jersey founded back in 2013, has been warming the hearts of their community and the less fortunate one garment at a time.

The group, founded by Jennifer Daro, has transformed into an army of knitter and crocheters dedicated to craftivism and social change, using their talents and skills for multiple charitable causes.

"You can make clothes, you can make a heart for a child that has crossed the border, you can make something for the homeless, it's just very gratifying being able to turn this craft and love and give back," said Jennifer Daro.

Through their partnership with Kean University's Be the Change, NJ Fiberworks has provided handmade garments to the local homeless population and has sent out heart bracelets to immigrant children separated from their parents in Texas and Mississippi.

"We want to show these individuals that people love them in this county and that we care about how they are treated," said Daro.

The Fiber Dawgs, as they like to call themselves, meet weekly at their local café in Metuchen and welcome everyone regardless of their knitting and crocheting experience.

"Knitting has meant the world to me to give something warm to the homeless.

To be able to give something like that to someone in need and make them warm, I sometimes weep," said Norma Bowe, member of NJ Fiberworks.

"Fiber friends are the best friends. You take yarn and some needles and you can just make anything!" said Daro.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
metuchenartcommunity journalistcharityin our backyardcraftshobbieslocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
'Horrific' child abuse: Woman charged with murder in death of 4-year-old
Driver slams into several vehicles sending SUV into house
Lower Merion Township police warning about fake DEA scam
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Wind Chills Today and Tonight
Show More
Jury deliberations to begin in Sean Kratz trial
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Philly's open concept bathroom has the internet talking
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Hidden camera found in bathroom of office building
More TOP STORIES News