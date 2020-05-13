be localish new york

Virtual Happy Hour? New Jersey's Barrio Costero restaurant has you covered

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey -- Barrio Costero in Asbury Park, New Jersey is getting creative to stay in business after closing its doors and having to furlough 51 of their employees.

"We are trying to come up with creative ways to take our restaurant experience and bring it to our guests' houses, "said Chris Viola, owner of Barrio Costero.

The Mexican restaurant, founded by four friends, is offering the flavors of coastal Mexican cuisine through their curbside pickup, delivery, and online market.

However, what has all of their clients buzzing is their take-home margarita kits and virtual cocktail classes.

"We're using it as a tool to raise funds for our bar team who can't be working right now. So far we've done a bachelorette party, birthday parties, and corporate events online," said Pat Pipi.

Viola and his partners are glad that their services have been a success and remain hopeful that as restrictions begin to ease they will once again welcome their customers in a safe environment.

"We miss the smiles of our guests and our team and we are fortunate that the programs we have launched have been successful," said Viola.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
asbury parknew jerseycommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabclocalish show (lsh)coronavirus jersey cityneighborhood treatslocalishbe localishvirtual realitycommunityoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
Long Island pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
Pickle lovers, you can now order online!
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
18 NJ children showing signs of inflammatory disease
Some Pa. counties continue on path to defy orders
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Trenton churches reopen for private prayer
Show More
Accused rapist found dead after fire, standoff in Bucks County
Tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of I-95 in Delaware
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Saturday classes? Schools eye ways to make up lost time
Bell tower sits on top of old schoolhouse once more
More TOP STORIES News