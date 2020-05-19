be localish new york

New Jersey's Jackie & Son restaurant turns into a market to avoid laying off employees

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey -- Jackie & Son, a breakfast and brunch spot in New Jersey, has managed to stay in business without any layoffs.

Wasting no time after businesses were forced to close, Jackie Podhurst, owner of Jackie & Son, adjusted her business model to ensure her community and employees were not affected as a result of the closures caused by the global pandemic.

"Our staff is like family. Letting go of staff was never an option for us, we just needed to find a new way to make money," said Podhurst.

Determined to stay in business, Podhurst incorporated a food market in addition to her restaurant take-out service, which allows customers to purchase groceries online for curbside pickup.

The adjustment has proven to be a success for Podhurst and her team and despite the challenges, Podhurst recommends businesses to get creative and find ways to stay in business.

"It really breaks my heart that so many small businesses are closing their doors. Small businesses rule this country and we need to stand strong together," said Podhurst.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south orangefarm to tablecommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabclocalish show (lsh)farmers marketneighborhood treatslocalishbe localishnew jerseyfarmer’s marketsrestaurantcommunityoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
To-go boozy slushies at new drive-in on Long Island
NJ Mexican restaurant offers take-home margarita kits
Long Island pizzeria donates 1,000 slices to first responders
Pickle lovers, you can now order online!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through Philly
NJ gym reopens for day 2 despite warning from governor
Pa. property tax, rent rebates arriving early for seniors
Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close due to COVID-19
Lawsuit seeking to hold Cosmo DiNardo's parents liable can continue
Philadelphia police search for suspect in sex assault, shooting
SURVIVOR STORY: New Jersey family battles COVID-19
Show More
Philly culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in backyard
Duo with watermelons on their heads steals from Sheetz: Police
Chuck E. Cheese delivering pizzas under different name
UK cheerleading staff fired after hazing investigation
Man critical, woman injured in Parkside shooting
More TOP STORIES News