festival

Spend the Holidays at Disney!

No matter how you celebrate the Holidays, Hanukkah, Christmas, Navidad, Kwanzaa or Diwali, Disney Parks is the merriest place to be! The Festival of Holidays is the perfect way to celebrate all of the various cultural and spiritual holiday traditions. The food and beverage options the parks have rolled out this holiday season is also a great way to highlight festive traditions. Visiting many of your favorite attractions that have been transformed for the holidays is another great way to enjoy the Festival of Holidays in the park!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalholidaydisneylandlocalish
FESTIVAL
Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival
Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert
Annual Chester Fall Carnival offers food, fun for a good cause
Mexican heritage flourishes at Penn Museum!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MNF on 6abc: Eagles keeping playoff hopes alive as Giants come to town
AccuWeather: A Soaking Rain
Video shows man using pickup truck to smash through storefront
Fire tears through WSFS bank building in Hockessin, Delaware
Police investigate thefts from vehicles outside Doylestown Twp. gym
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Show More
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Jack-knifed tractor trailer shuts down portion of I-295
Person stabbed at Frankford deli
Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune
Rowan to meet with students following recent suicides
More TOP STORIES News