WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Non-Profit Rescues Old Bikes and Gives Them To People In Need
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Working Bikes is a Chicago nonprofit that is dedicated to rescuing bicycles from the scrap yard or landfill and giving them new homes with people in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
Motorcyclist ejected from bike on I-95 ramp, falls to street below
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving
Show More
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Can marijuana help with weight loss?
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
3 seriously injured after boating accident in Cape May Inlet
Victim speaks out after being attacked by mob of teens
More TOP STORIES News