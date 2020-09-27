localish

Get your thrill on at North America's largest outdoor adventure course!

By Mary Hynes
It's a state-of-the-art adventure park of massive proportions - and it's located in the southwest suburb of Chicago!

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is over 300 acres of climbing, biking, hiking, boating and zip-lining fun for the whole family.

It's the largest outdoor adventure course in North America with 299 zip-line, climbing and high ropes elements. The Eight Tower Adventure has 8 different towers to climb.

It features the region's most advanced outdoor skills course and pump tracks for BMX & mountain bikes.

They even have a dedicated activities zone for the little ones in your life.

They also have a small market to purchase food or if you want an unforgettable dining experience, head to Forgefire Adventure Dining.

This outdoor wonderland is located in The Heritage Quarries Recreation Area.

Visitors to the area will also be able to freely access the open spaces where the Eight Towers Adventure, Two Towers Adventure, Mountain Biking skills course and pumps tracks, Bouldering Zone, Tactical Laser Tag and other waiver-based activities are located.

Guests only pay for special events and programs (concerts, seasonal events, group classes), and activities requiring waivers.

For tickets, and to find out more head to their website.
