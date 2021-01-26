localish

This Napa-based family built Disneyland's Matterhorn roller caster in their backyard

By Chris Bollini
NAPA, Calif. -- When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Sean and Michael LaRochelle found a unique DIY project to help pass the time.

"My brother walked outside with me to the backyard, and he said 'Michael, we are going to build the Matterhorn,'" Michael LaRochelle recalls.


"We saw a backyard roller coaster on YouTube and we were like, we can do that, but better," partner John Eggers adds. Raised in a family of Disney fans, the brothers chose Disneyland's Matterhorn as inspiration for their backyard coaster.

"The Matterhorn is one of my favorites, absolutely," LaRochelle states.


Over four months, a group of family and friends came together to turn this dream into a reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napakgoroller coasterarchitecturecoronavirusdisneylandpandemiclocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Germantown Community fridge is feeding those in need
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
Father-daughter duo turn woodworking hobby into family business
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
Phillies keep J.T. Realmuto with 5-year, $115 million deal: Sources
Witnesses describe explosion, fire at Victory Brewing
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Disney World worker helps woman escape domestic violence
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
Show More
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
City drops Philly Fighting COVID week after vaccine clinic
Florida man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Delaware City
Nashville Market? Fast food chain enters 'chicken wars,' changes name
Murphy says NJ needs more COVID vaccine, Rowan megasite reopens
More TOP STORIES News