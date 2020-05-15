localish

Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers

A new doughnut shop in Hanford, CA is looking to bring cheer to their local community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Donut Cafe was left with hundreds of doughnuts and no customers. Determined not to let the current situation bring her down, owner Michelle Soeiro wanted to give back to the community. So her and her co-owner started Operation Donut Deliver, delivering doughnuts to essential workers. The movement took off after a post on Facebook. Customers started calling in wanting to donate a box of doughnuts as well and now Donut Cafe will match every box of doughnuts donated with a box of their own to essential workers.





Do you know of a local business in need of support? Make sure to tag #BeLocalish on social media and we'll help get the word out!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordbe localish central californiafoodcoronavirusall gooddoughnutskfsnfeel goodlocalishbe localishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to you at home!
Coffee shop customers pay it forward
Parkinson's patient is fighting against her disease and helping others
Prom Party in a Box means seniors still get to celebrate.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 more Pennsylvania counties to move to 'yellow phase'
Some NJ beaches open this weekend for 'dry run'
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team: LIVE
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Cherry Hill doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Judge reinstates charges in deadly Philadelphia Amtrak crash
Man greeted with cheers, big hug as he leaves NJ hospital
Show More
Gym owner says he must defy shutdown orders or risk losing his business
Trump announces plan to increase medical stockpile during PA visit
Philly restaurants pin survival on extended outdoor dining
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening drive-thru safari
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
More TOP STORIES News