CHICAGO -- Osito's Tap is the only speakeasy in Little Village, Chicago. This bar brings a modern Latin flair to a classic Chicago vibe.
"I'm trying to basically fuse together the only and the new, so kind of showcasing that Chicago vibe, but along with our Latin heritage and culture," said Osito's Tap owner Mike Moreno. "Showcase what Little village can do."
Once home to a bar in the early 1900s, this historic building was the front to an underground bookie joint, which the aesthetic of Osito's is now influenced by.
Not only do you get a drink when you come into this neat spot, but the bartenders also aim at teaching their customers about their drink of choice.
For more visit www.ositostap.com
Osito's Tap Is the Only Speakeasy in Little Village, Chicago
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News