Meet the Chicken Lady biking to end AIDS

LOS ANGELES -- "His spirit and his soul is keeping me going on this ride, up those long, hard hills. I will flap my wings as long as I can until we do end AIDS." After losing a close friend during the AIDS epidemic, Ken Thomason took on the alter-ego of "Chicken Lady" to spread joy as he biked from San Francisco to L.A. in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

After 25 years and thousands of miles, the Chicken Lady continues to prove that you don't need to be a spring chicken to make a difference!

To learn more about Chicken Lady visit this www.facebook.com/groups/131927920164158/about

To learn more about Aids Lifecycle and how you can help go to www.aidslifecycle.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslgbtqcyclinglgbtq prideaidslocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 restrictions begin Saturday in Pennsylvania
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
Montco mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
Child sex crime tips are up since start of pandemic: Investigators
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Jason Peters out for season due to toe injury
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Show More
Pa. gyms, small businesses devastated by latest mitigation measures
Father killed in Philly shooting, 22-year-old son in critical condition
Temple student's COVID battle takes unexpected turn
Delaware governor announces new COVID restrictions
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, mild over the weekend
More TOP STORIES News