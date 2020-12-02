localish

Army Veteran meets his pen pals 50 years later

By Beccah Hendrickson
NORRISTOWN -- Army Veteran Ron Cavello of Norristown served in Vietnam 50 years ago.

At the time, Patricia Gallagher started having her students at the old St. Paul school write letters to the soldiers. Cavello was one of the recipients.

Half a century later, one of his pen pals, Mary Ann Campo, found Cavello's name on a list of coworkers at USPS and reached out to him.


The three finally met in person for a one-of-a-kind reunion. This is the story of that meeting.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of Pa. native found dead says he's receiving death threats
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
27-year-old recruit dies after losing consciousness in police training
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Bucks County apartment complex
Show More
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
WWII vet, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday
ATM explodes in Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
More TOP STORIES News