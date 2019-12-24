There Are over 300k X-Mas Lights on the Miracle on South 13th Street

For the past 20 plus years, the residents of South 13th Street in South Philadelphia have come together to put together one of the best Holiday Lights displays in the city.

Philadelphians have dubbed it Miracle on South 13th Street and people come from far and wide to see the festive display. We catch up with some of the hosts on this festive block and get a review from some of the attendees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiamy go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims
Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels
Cleanup efforts underway following fatal explosion, collapse
Meek Mill surprises families impacted by incarceration with epic day
Pentagon says soldier from New Jersey killed in Afghanistan
AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day
Former Delaware County funeral director arrested for theft
Show More
Family of 3 escapes through sunroof after car flips on side
Dog adopted from shelter after 5 years, just in time for Christmas
16-year-old killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Delaware County FOP bring holiday cheer to family of fallen firefighter
Last-minute shoppers dash to stores ahead of Christmas holiday
More TOP STORIES News