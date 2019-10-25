Piggyback Treats are pet treats from an unlikely source!

This couple is turning trash into treasure.

A long-time chef, Jennifer Kirby noticed the amount of human-grade byproducts discarded in the food industry. Whether it is from a local restaurant or a small family farm, she says "food lost is money lost."

That's why she created Piggyback Treats Company, which fittingly "piggybacks" with local businesses to turn their would-be-waste into pet treats.

Salmon skins, beef heart, beer grains, and even pig's feet are now being tossed into their lap instead of the trash.

They fuse sustainability with creativity all while working in their home. It has taken a toll on their personal space, but they remain committed to their mission.

Every autumn, they invite friends and volunteers to take a trip to a pumpkin patch and salvage the leftover harvest. This saves resources and spares the cost for a farm to dispose of the waste on its own.

Jennifer and her sister's dogs, Darwin and Candy, pose as the mascots for the business. Their signature "Piggyback" trick came as a result of their lifetime of friendship.

To learn more about Piggyback Treats, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishsecretly awesome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
More TOP STORIES News