localish

Philly woman has perfected art of turning sheet metal into works of art

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia artist is using unique and unconventional techniques to transform sheet metal.

Maureen Drdak is a classically trained painter who is evolving her craft.


Instead of using a paintbrush or chisel, she uses a hammer to shape the metal from the inside to stretch it into what she wants it to be.

According to her website, Drdak travels widely in pursuit of her visions; her research has taken her to Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, India, Nepal and the Himalayas.


You can find more of her work at her website and her Instagram page.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Mt. Laurel cop gets new 'partner' in adorable rescue puppy
ABC13+ visits Roop Sari Palace, the ultimate sari shop
'Seed to cup' Colombian coffee brews in NJ
Philly designer creates first yarn vending machine in the country!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
AccuWeather: Icy patches, windy and cold today
NJ restaurants, gyms, casinos can increase indoor capacity
Amazon fulfillment center in Berks Co. evacuated
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Show More
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
NFL accused of using race as factor in paying head-injury claims
Snowfall totals: How much snow has fallen across the area?
Black Doctors Covid Consortium holds vaccination day for Divine 9 members
Villanova sees spike of COVID cases on campus
More TOP STORIES News