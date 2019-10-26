Photobombing Grandma Captures Hearts In Chicago

This 70+ year-old retiree stays healthy and active patrolling Chicago streets for photobombs!

Andrea Weitzberg's made a name for herself as "The Photobombing Grandma" on Instagram.

"This is a second profession for me. A rebirth, so to speak," Weitzberg said about her photobombing.

She started her Instagram account about seven years ago.

Weitzberg said the practice energizes her and introduces her to new friends.

"Right now, I'm just having fun with what I'm doing," she said. "I bring them joy, they give it right back."
