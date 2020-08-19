Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, which has also meant canceling their wedding photoshoots."I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting canceled, pushed back, or they had a wedding but they didn't get the photos that they wanted to get. So that was -- that's where the idea came from," said wedding photographer David Martin Jr.The Los Angeles, CA-based photographer teamed up with the Carondelet House in Downtown LA for a special photo shoot. Both posted on social media about a free, first come first serve, one-day-only wedding shoot for brides and couples in July.Martin's partner Lina Suarez was on-site to help the brides with hair, makeup and posing.Everyone on the shoot had to maintain physical distancing guidelines."This was something that was really fun that we could look forward to. And it was just wonderful to have something that felt so positive in light of everything that's happening," said bride Meg Nicol.