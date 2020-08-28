localish

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company donates 3,000 pounds of cheese to Redwood Empire Food Bank

By Chris Bollini
PETALUMA, Calif. -- The Giacomini family has been part of Bay Area agriculture for the past 100 years.

"It really started with my grandfather coming over here from Italy in 1900, and they ended up with a little farm in Petaluma, California," Bob Giacomini reveals.


When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the family's business, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company was drastically impacted.

"About 50 percent of all the cheese that we make goes to restaurants. It goes to hotels. It goes to corporate dining. It goes on airplanes," explains chief operating officer Lynn Giacomini Stray. "All that business just halted."

So the Giacomini family came up with the "Buy A Wedge, Give A Wedge" program. The program resulted in about 3,000 pounds of cheese donated to Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgocoronavirus californiacoronavirusfood banklocalish show (lsh)localishcheesecovid 19
LOCALISH
SF's 'Meals on Heels' makes meal deliveries complete with drag performance
Sci-fi superstore in Houston is a dream for comic book lovers
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
Escape the chaos at this magical place!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Strong to severe storm threat through Saturday
Whale encounter off Ocean City, NJ caught on video
Teenagers say they feel pressure on social media to attend parties
U.S. Attorney investigating after woman attacked in Philadelphia church
Security guard shot at Philly Wawa after argument about social distancing: Police
NJ to raise gas tax rate nearly 10 cents per gallon
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Show More
Frustration mounts as violent 2020 continues in Philly
Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations
As election gets closer, Postal Service continues to see delays
Backpack giveaway causes traffic backup around Linc
NBA gameplay to resume Saturday after Jacob Blake protests
More TOP STORIES News