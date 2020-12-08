Holy Smoke BBQ in Huntsville, Texas combines faith, family and food!

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Holy Smoke BBQ, in Huntsville, Texas, has such an incredible history, it's become a legend.

"You haven't had good BBQ until you eat BBQ from Texas. And you haven't had the best BBQ until you eat BBQ from Holy Smoke BBQ."


The restaurant was started in 1971 by a group of church wives at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, who would cook BBQ for their husbands.

So many people would ask for a plate, they decided to open their own restaurant with a $50 donation from the church.

The restaurant has since been passed down generation to generation, and is now run by the pastor's daughter, Tameka Edison and her husband.


Holy Smoke BBQ, previously known as Church's BBQ, has earned accolades and honors from around the country.

They are only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntsvillebbqfoodabc13 pluschurchktrkabc13 plus huntsvillebarbecuelocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jalen Hurts will be Eagles starting QB this Sunday
Philly could start offering COVID vaccine next week, officials said
Questions remain after missing rideshare driver found dead
New COVID measures may be coming for Pennsylvania
Woman killed after car hits tractor-trailer on I-95 identified
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
'Put it back': NJ porch pirate caught in the act
Show More
The US sees its deadliest COVID-19 week since April
'This Wave is Worse': Nurse warns about COVID dangers
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Michigan's COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State
More TOP STORIES News