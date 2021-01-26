Bay Area artist starts sticky note campaign to raise money for animal shelters around the world

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- After East Bay artist Ed Attanasio's ad agency closed down due to the pandemic, he decided to start the "Pandemic Pet Project," an art campaign designed to raise money for animal shelters around the world.
"It's real simple," Attanasio explains. "They send me pictures of their pet and they message me their mailing address, and they get an original piece of art."
Attanasio's vibrant, one-of-a-kind artwork is hand-drawn on a small 3-by-3 Post-it Notes.
"Its abstract art. I'm never going draw a black cat, black because that's so boring," Attanasio says with a smile. "So I might draw him with dots. I might draw him with whatever color comes to my mind."
Attanasio is using his art for good by asking participants to donate to animal shelters.
"The idea is hopefully that they pay it forward to the pet rescue of their choice," Attanasio shares. "The default charity has been Muttville."
In just four months, Attanasio has completed about 500 drawings and raised approximately $25,000 to $30,000.
"The pets keep coming, and I am just going to keep drawing," Attanasio reveals. "That's the idea of this whole thing, raising money while making people happy during uncertain times."
Visit here to learn more about Pandemic Pet Project.
