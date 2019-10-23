vegan

Pull Up to Boyle Heights and try The Vegan Taqueria

Raul Medina started The Vegan Taqueria to combat the high rates of diabetes and heart disease in his community. Raul is focused on being as culturally sensitive and relevant as he can by not offering something on his plates that wouldn't be there in the first place. In 2018 Raul won Taco Madness honor of best taco in LA. These tacos are served in Boyle Heights as an attempt to offer plant based options to a community where that option isn't regularly offered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightsfood cartfoodvegantacoslocalish
VEGAN
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
Taco Bell reveals new vegetarian menu
KFC testing meatless fried chicken
Vegan Mexican Restaurant Giving Thanks to Moms Everywhere
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
American Dream mall opens in NJ, along with theme park
Philadelphia teacher creates event to showcase student voices 
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting, TV info for Eagles-Bills, Week 8 games
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Threat closes Temple's School of Medicine, suspect in custody
Odor of fuel/gas being reported across Delaware County
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Missing cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
More TOP STORIES News