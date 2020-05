Quarantine window art brings joy to this Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO -- To keep his Chicago neighbors' spirits up, Mark LaFerney decorates his window every week with a new COVID-19 inspired design.People who walk by can read messages like "Better days are ahead," "Wear a mask" and "Don't be a punk, stay the funk home.""As an artist, I thought about what I could do during this time to keep myself busy, to inspire other people and contribute something," LaFerney said.LaFerney started making the windows in March when Illinois' stay-at-home order first went into place."In the beginning, a lot of the messages were positive when people were feeling down," LaFerney said.And since then, he's been putting up one design a week to keep himself, and his neighbors, entertained.LaFerney plans to make the window decorations for as long as he stays home and hopes they give fellow Chicagoans a sense of community."Knowing that I'm contributing something, inspiring others and bringing a smile to someone's face keeps me doing it," LaFerney said.To keep up with LaFerney's Quarantine Windows, visit his Instagram page