Sailor the Poodle and Norman the Briard hold Guinness World Records for unique talents

Sailor the Poodle and Norman the Briard are no strangers to performing tricks, and their talents have landed them a Guinness World Record.Sailor's owner, Alex Rothacker, adopted the pup when he was just 6 months old, after a vet told him that the pup was too aggressive. After rescuing Sailor, the experienced dog trainer started teaching him a variety of tricks and balancing stunts.Sailor currently holds five world records. Rothacker couldn't be more proud of his pooch."When you do a world record, you're the only one in the world that has accomplished that. And I don't do it for fame and glory. ... You know, that night, you go to bed and you look at your dog you say man, you did it, so it's pretty cool. It's pretty touching when you're the only one in the world who can do something," Rothacker said.Sailor plans to beat even more records in the near future.Norman's owner, Karen Cobb, got him when he was 8 weeks old. From the time she brought him home from the airport, he was already performing tricks. He started riding a scooter at about 10 weeks old and started sitting on top of a bicycle around 12 weeks old. Cobb had to keep modifying the bikes and scooters so they would fit Norman as he grew older.They kept at it, and now Norman holds the world record for the fastest 30 meters on a scooter and the fastest 30 meters on a bicycle."It's truly an honor to have a Guinness World Record and set it with my best friend. My dog is every dog owner's dream," Cobb said.