Release your inner animal with this full-body workout!

Get low, even lower, now get on all fours and crawl on the ground. Go ahead and growl or roar if you want, because you are well on your way to doing Animal Flow! Yep, it's a thing! This ground-based movement workout is taking over the Bay Area, and for good reason! Animal Flow is a combination of gymnastics, yoga, and breakdancing with animal movements thrown in. The best part, you'll uniquely move your body and work muscles you didn't even know you had! It's not only fun, but helps build strength, endurance, power, flexibility, balance and coordination. You don't have to worry about going to the gym, because you only need a little space to do the workout. So go ahead and release your inner animal!
